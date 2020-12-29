Cameroon: National Institute of Statistics gets ultra-modern Head office in Yaounde

Published on 29.12.2020 at 17h45 by journal du Cameroun

The National Institute of Statistics now has an ultra-modern Head office worth FCFA 12 billion constructed in the political capital Yaounde and better equipped for the institution’s activities.

The structure was inaugurated Tuesday December 29 by the Prime Minister Head of Government, Chief Dr Joseph Dion Ngute, personal representative of the Head of State.

It stands still at the level of the Municipal Lake in Yaounde.

Constructed on a surface area of 3980 metres square, the ten storey-building cost FCFA 12 billion to the Government according to the structure’s Director General, Joseph Tedou.

While inaugurating the structure, the Prime Minister said its construction is part of the plan to develop the Yaounde Municipal Lake and its environs.

He also stated that the presence of the new ultra-modern building will boost the production of quality data in Cameroon.

Before then, the offices of the National Institute of Statistics were situated in a building opposite Immeuble rose in Yaounde.