Cameroon : National Meteorology Fears New Landslides in West Region

Published on 27.09.2022 at 09h16 by Nana Kamsu Kom

landslide
Landslide _Archive image

The latest forecast bulletin from the National Meteorological Department, Ministry of Transport, announces thundery rains likely to drench most of the country. The rains could intensify in the western highlands.

The forecast also indicates that most ^part of the country will be wet. Light to moderate thundery rains are expected in most localities and light rains are expected in the North and Far North regions.
There is a medium risk of flooding in flood-prone areas and landslides along unstable slopes due to heavy rainfall,” the NMD warns. These forecasts are valid until Monday 26 September.

This warning from the NMD is reminiscent of the Gouatchie tragedy. Three years ago. On October 29, a landslide was recorded in this area of the city of Bafoussam, capital of the West region. The landslide was more than 1,500 m high and surprised the population at past 10 pm. More than 45 people died in the disaster.

