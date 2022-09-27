Cameroon : National Meteorology Fears New Landslides in West Region

The latest forecast bulletin from the National Meteorological Department, Ministry of Transport, announces thundery rains likely to drench most of the country. The rains could intensify in the western highlands.
This warning from the NMD is reminiscent of the Gouatchie tragedy. Three years ago. On October 29, a landslide was recorded in this area of the city of Bafoussam, capital of the West region. The landslide was more than 1,500 m high and surprised the population at past 10 pm. More than 45 people died in the disaster.