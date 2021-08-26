› Life

Cameroon: National platform created to fight sexual, gender based violence in crisis-hit zones

Published on 26.08.2021 at 18h42 by JournalduCameroun

The platform seeks to effectively fight against gener based violence and promote human rights

A national platform has been set up to fight sexual, gender based violence and promote human rights in the crisis-hit regions in Cameroon.

The platform was put in place at the end of a one week workshop in Douala that brought together civil society organisations, media practitioners, the Cameroon Human Rights Commission and the Ministry of Women’s Empowerment and the Family.

Organised by the United Nations Development Programme, the workshop was aimed at reinforcing the participation of community mechanisms and boost the role of right defenders in the consolidation of peace in the North West and South West Regions.

“Our goal is to bring the various stakeholders together to ensure our response to the situation on the ground(in terms of fighting gender based violence and promoting human rights) is more visible, coordonated and to reassure survivors that we share in their pain,” Julie Mballa Ebengue, National Gender and Human Rights Specialists at UNDP said.

“We want to ensure that the fight human rights issues and the fight against gender based violence remains a top priority. Thus, the national platform will need to do a lot of advocacy and mobilise resources for this, reason why we count on the support of various stakeholders to make this work,” she added.

For one week, participants shared their experiences working on the ground in the fight against gender based violence but also developed strategies and came up with a working document to guide concerted actions in fighting against gender based violence and promoting human rights especially in crisis-hit regions.

Closing the five-day workshop, the representative of the Minister of Women’s Empowerment and the Family, Francisca Moto lauded the creation of the platform which she said is a big step in fight against gender based violence which remains a cultural problem.

“With this platform, each and everyone will be a gender champion and it is only through such collective efforts that we can effectively stamp out gender based violence,” she said.

 

