Cameroon : National School of Public Works Launches Recruitment of Lecturers

The Ministry of Higher Education has opened a competition for the special recruitment of 30 teachers of PHD rank at the National School of Public Works .
”This recruitment is open to all Cameroonians who are here and in the diaspora,” said Professor Nkeng George Elambo, director of this academic institution. The 30 new teachers will strengthen the Civil Engineering, Environmental Engineering, Rural Engineering, Topography, Cadastre, Urban Planning, Architecture, Basic and Cross-cutting Sciences.
For the director of the National School of Public Works, this recruitment also aims to stabilise the teaching staff. “With all the courses we have in this school, engineering and architecture as well, it is always important for an institution to have permanent teachers,” explains Professor Nkeng George Elambo. Applications are accepted until 23 June.