Cameroon: National weather observatory predicts devastating rains in four regions

The National weather observatory has announced heavy rainfall which could trigger natural disasters in the Littoral, South West, West and North West regions of Cameroon in the coming days.

The alert contained in its recent report indicates that these devastating rains could fall from the 11 to the 20th of September.

According to the report, in case it happens, floods, landslides could be recorded due to soil saturation in the floodplains of these four regions of the country.

It indicates that Buea alone in the South West region could record a higher amount of rainfall compared to the historical average recorded from 1979 to 2018 and the average rainfall recorded from the 1st to the 10th of September this year.

In order to avoid such, the national weather observatory has recommended a sensitization of the populations in these regions on the need to scrupulously observe basic hygiene rules including avoiding the accumulation of wastes around homes.

Since the start of the rainy season, landslides and floods triggered by heavy downpour were recorded in the Littoral, South West, Far North region of the country, rendering many homeless.

In some cases, the landslide is reported to have buried some families.