Cameroon: NCC slams one-month sanction on Amougou Belinga, journalists, warns three print media

Cameroon’s National Communication Council, NCC has suspended Jean Pierre Amougou Belinga, CEO of Groupe l’Anecdote and four journalists of the print and audio visual press for a period ranging from one to three months after they were found guilty of “media offences”.

The National Communication Council says it held its 27th ordinary session on July 30, during which it examined five cases relating to media regulation.

In a release made public this Tuesday August 4, the council says following this examination, Jean Pierre Amougou Belinga, owner of Vision 4 television has been suspended from his duties as publisher together with two journalists working for the channel, Jean Jacques Ze and Parfait Ayissi for a period of one month.

The media regulatory body says the said channel disseminated abusive and stigmatizing remarks that jeopardize the honour of persons and the dignity of a community during three of its programmes; Tour d’Horizon of June 25, Club d’elites of July 5 and the Midday news of July 2, 2020.

The NCC adds that the above cited were served summons which they never answered.

The council equally sanctioned two other journalists, one from La Meteo newspaper, Michel Tafou who were slammed a three-month suspension and broadcast journalist, Jean Marie Anaba of Royal FM one month from practising the journalism profession in Cameroon.

After examining the case involving the Minister of Scientific Research and Innovation, Dr Madeleine Tchuente and the French daily, Mutations over the publication of an “almost imaginary” interview with the Minister, the council warned Georges Alain Boyomo, publisher of the said newspaper for using a journalistic genre that attributed her unfounded declarations.

The NCC equally warned Le Soir and La Météo newspapers.

No English speaking media organ was affected by these latest sanctions from the National Communication Council.