Cameroon: Nchout Ajara pays homage to wardress murdered in NW region

Cameroon’s indomitable lioness Nchout Njoya Ajara has dedicated the country’s qualification to the fourth round of qualifiers for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics to Florence Ayafor, wardress brutally assassinated in the North West region.

“This qualification is for Florence Ayafor…Let’s say NEVER AGAIN.” Ajara said in a tweet some few hours after the match that opposed them to the Democratic Republic of Congo counting for the third round of qualifiers for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Nchout Njoya Ajara, author of the goal that enabled Cameroon to qualify for the fourth round qualifiers for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics took the opportunity to pay homage to late Florence Ayafor, brutally assassinated by alleged Ambazonia fighters.

Warder at the Bamenda main prison, Florence Ayafor was reportedly kidnapped on Saturday September 28 on her way back from a funeral in her native Pinyin. Parts of her body were only discovered on Monday September 30, 2019.

Besides Ajara, the act has been strongly condemned by many in and out of Cameroon, including the Government.