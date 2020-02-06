Cameroon: Ndian SDO warns Administrative Heads against boycotting Sunday’s elections

The Senior Divisional Officer for Ndian Division, South West region of Cameroon has promised to sanction all civil servants in his area of command who will not take part in Sunday’s Legislative and Municipal polls.

In a release dated Wednesday February 5, 2020, Lawrence Nwafua Forwang calls on all Divisional Delegates and Service Heads in Ndian Division, the Principals of GTTC, GBHS and GTHS Mundemba together with their collaborators to be at their post during Sunday’s twin polls or face sanctions.

“I have the honour to inform you that all of you together with your respective collaborators must be present in Mundemba and take active part by voting during the twin elections of February 9, 2020” Lawrence Forwang wrote in the .

“Those who will not adhere to these pertinent instructions will face administrative sanctions.” He added.

In order to ensure his instructions are respected, the SDO has ordered that all Divisional Delegates and Service Heads shall forward to his office latest on February 11, 2020 the names and matricule numbers of all their collaborators who will not be present at their place of work and take part in the said elections.

A similar threat was made some days ago by Chamberlin Ntou’ou Ndong, Senior Divisional Officer for Meme Division, South West region of Cameroon, calling on all Administrative officials to be at their duty posts and participate in National Affairs till February 12, after National Youths Day Celebration.