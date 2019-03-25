Cameroon: Ndoumbe Bosso arrives Garoua to take up new job at Cotonsport

Former head coach of Yong Sport Academy of Bamenda Emmaanuel Ndoumbe Bosso on Sunday evening toucheed down in Garoua as he begins a new adventure.

Cotonsport of Garoua announced at the weekend that they had secured his services to replace Bertin Ebwelle who has since left the club.

Emmanuel Ndoumbe Bosso was received on Sunday evening at the Garoua ariport by the President of Cotonsport of Garoua Fernand Sadou as well as a group of supporters.

He is expected to watch the team in action on Monday against Avion of Nkam before signing his contract and taking his first training session on Tuesday.