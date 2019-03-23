Cameroon: Ndoumbe Bosso leaves YOSA for Cotonsport

Published on 23.03.2019 at 12h11 by Journalducameroun

Emmanuel Ndoumbe Bosso has left Yong Sport Academy of Bamenda for Cotonsport of Garoua where he has signed a one-year contract to become coach of the Champions of Cameroon.

He replaces Bertin Ebwelle who left the club on Wednesday after runing down his contract.

The deal was announce on Friday, just 72 hours after Emmanuel Ndoumbe Bosso was freed from captivity in Bamenda, North West region of Cameroon.

He was abducted on Tuesday morning as he was heading for training with his players but was later freed in the evening.

Ndoumbe Bosso leaves Yong Sport Academy of Bamenda after spending over half a decade with the club he helped lift the Cup of Cameroon trophy.