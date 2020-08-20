Cameroon nears 20,000 Coronavirus infections

Cameroon has recorded five hundred and forty-four new weekly Coronavirus infections, bringing the total number of persons confirmed with the deadly virus in the country to eighteen thousand, six hundred and sixty-six.

The new figure was communicated this Thursday August 20 during the weekly inter-ministerial meeting to monitor and evaluate Government’s anti-Coronavirus strategy, chaired by the Prime Minister Head of Government, Chief Dr Joseph Dion Ngute.

The Minister of Public Health, Dr Malachie Manaouda revealed that the country has recorded over five hundred new recoveries during the past week, giving a total number of seventeen thousand and sixty-five recoveries, making a 91.2% recovery rate.

As far as deaths are concerned, the country has recorded five new deaths and stands at four hundred and eight deaths in total confirmed as of Thursday August 20.

Out of the 18,662 cases, the country counts 72 pregnant women, some of whom have already been delivered of their babies.

Speaking on the way forward as far as keeping at the the Coronavirus pandemic is concerned, the Prime Minister reiterated the need to incite Cameroonians to put on face masks when ever in public places.