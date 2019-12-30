Cameroon: New Apostolic Administrator appointed at Buea Diocese

A new Apostolic Administrator was on Saturday December 29 appointed at the Diocese of Buea by the Holy See.

The Right Reverend Michael Bibi was appointed as the Apostolic Administrator of the Diocese of Buea by the Holy See on Saturday.

He was appointed to replacce the Right Reverend Immanuel Bushu who tendered in his resignation in accordance with canon law 401 par 1.

Bishop Bibi will thus take up his responsibility as interim pastor of the Diocese of Buea with residence in Buea, immediately with residence in Buea.

Reacting after his appointment, Bishop Bibi gave thanks to God and hoped he leads the christians at the Diocese of Buea to the right path.