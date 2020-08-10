A new play that portrays the role of inclusive education in the emancipation as of persons with disabilities and how society perceives them will be published on August 18.

“Inclusive Education: The Way to Go”, a play by Douglas Achingale will be presented to the public on Tuesday, August 18 at the City Council Hall in Yaounde.

The book brings out the ability in persons with disabilities and proves that their condition has nothing to do with their mental abilities.

The play equally advocates a change in perceptions towards persons with disabilities and potrays education as a vital tool for their emancipation.

“‘Inclusive Education: The Way to Go’ is a seminal work that rarely depicts a harmonious marriage between social work and literature. At a time when so much attention is paid to the social, when inclusive education is the talk of the day everywhere in the global village, the book clearly deserves to feature on the shelves of libraries and bookstores across the world,” the Minster of Social Affairs, Pauline Irène Nguene wrote in the forewood.