› Life

Happening now

Cameroon: New Buea Bishop to be installed today

Published on 25.02.2021 at 02h08 by JournalduCameroun

His Lordship Micahel Miabesue Bibi will be installed as the new Bishop of the Buea Diocese on Thursday February 25, 2021.

First appointed in December 2019 as Apostolic Administrator of the Diocese of Buea by the Holy See, he was later appointed Bishop on Jan 5, 2021.

He will be installed today by the Apostolic Nuncio to Cameroon and Equatorial Guinea at the Divine Mercy Co Cathedral during a ceremony which will be attended by Christians of the Diocese as well as Bishops of the Bamenda Ecclessiastical Province.

Bishop Michael Bibi Miabesue takes over from Immanuel Bushu who retired in 2019 after clocking 75 years.

Tags : | |


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 10.02.2021

Cameroon: La Vallée de Bana, ideal place for tourism

Located in the heart of the West region in the Upper-Nkam Division, the Bana valley commonly referred to as La Vallée de Bana (LVB) is…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top