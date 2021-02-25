Cameroon: New Buea Bishop to be installed today

His Lordship Micahel Miabesue Bibi will be installed as the new Bishop of the Buea Diocese on Thursday February 25, 2021.

First appointed in December 2019 as Apostolic Administrator of the Diocese of Buea by the Holy See, he was later appointed Bishop on Jan 5, 2021.

He will be installed today by the Apostolic Nuncio to Cameroon and Equatorial Guinea at the Divine Mercy Co Cathedral during a ceremony which will be attended by Christians of the Diocese as well as Bishops of the Bamenda Ecclessiastical Province.

Bishop Michael Bibi Miabesue takes over from Immanuel Bushu who retired in 2019 after clocking 75 years.