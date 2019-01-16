Cameroon: New Camtel management sacks 50 workers

The General Manager of the Cameroon Telecommunications has sacked 50 workers whose files had been under disciplinary review, sources haave said.

The General Manager, Judith Yah Sunday took the decision after a disciplinary board had listened to all the workers before making recommendations.

Sources within the company say the new General Manager will next move to fish out workers with fake certificates as well as those who earning unjustifed salaries.

All these measures fall will the new management’s drive to restructure and modernise the company and give it a new lease of life.

After she was appointed as General Manager, Judith Yah Sunday immediately ordered for an internal audit to be carried out at the Cameroon Telecommunications in order to know the present state of the company before taking any crucial decision.