Cameroon: New Director of Cabinet appointed at PM’s office

The Head of State Paul Biya on Thursday January 17 appointed a new Director of Cabinet at the Prime Minister’s Office.

Mr. Balungeli Confiance Ebune, Senior Divisional Officer of the Menoua was appointed by Presidential decree today as Chief of Cabinet at the Prime Minister’s Office.

Another Presidential decree equally appointed police officer Mr.Walter Nwanja as the private secretary of the Prime Minister, Head of Government.

The Prime Minster’s team is now complete as he sets out to work after the first cabinet meeting on Wednesday January 16 where he and his team were given directives by the Head of State Paul Biya, to help Cameroon attain emergence by 2035.