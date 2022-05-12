Cameroon: New Financing For SMEs

It is an outcome a meeting between the Minister of External Relations, Lejeune Mbella Mbella and Mohammed Belal, General Manager of the United Nations Common Fund for Commodities.

The Cameroonian economy enjoys the support of the United Nations Common Fund for Commodities. And it is very fortunate that the Minister of Foreign affairs, Lejeune Mbella Mbella recognized this and appreciated the smooth running of the projects financed by this organization.

It was during a meeting on May 11 with its director general as part of Cameroon economic and cultural week in the Netherlands.

During their discussions, the two personalities underlined the methods of intervention of the UN fund in the financing of Small and Medium Enterprises, SME. Within such a frame, they took the opportunity to study the possibilities of strengthening financial capacities and strengthening the actions of the institution in Cameroon.

In the morning, Lejeune Mbella Mbella took advantage his presence at the Cameroon’s economic and cultural week in Netherlands to meet the General Manager of the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons organisation, Fernando Arias. Lejeune Mbella Mbella during this exchange insisted on capacity building in Africa and the need to expand the activities of this center in other regions of the world through the construction of a stripping.