Cameroon: New French Ambassador presents letters of credence

French diplomat Christophe Guilhou has presented his letters of credence as the new French ambassador designate to Cameroon to replace Gilles Thibault.

The 57 year-old diplomat handed his true credentials to the Minister Delegate to the Ministry of External relations in charge of cooperation with the Islamic World Adoum Gargoum in Yaounde today.

Coming straight from Djibouti where he ended his mandate as head of France diplomatic mission there, Christophe Guilhou was appointed to work in Cameroon last June 2019.

Christophe Guilhou is a product of some renowned French Schools like the Higher Institute for Political Studies and has 28years of diplomatic experience at the United Nations, La Francophonie and the French Foreign Ministry.

He arrived Yaounde Tuesday July 30, 2019.