Cameroon: New hearing of detained journalist Samuel Wazizi scheduled for tomorrow

The case of detained pidgin news broadcaster Samuel Ajiekah Abuwe, popularly known as Samuel Wazizi arrested in August 2019 will be heard Thursday May 28 at the Fako High Court in Buea, South West region of Cameroon.

Reportedly accused of having links with separatist fighters, Samuel Wazizi, a journalist working with Buea based Chillen Music and Television, CMTV was arrested in August 2019 by Muea police authorities and later transferred to the 21st Motorized Infantry Battalion.

After his arrest, sources say he was denied the opportunity to apply for bail.

His case, adjourned over eight times has been going on at the Fako High Court in Buea, South West region of the country without Wazizi’s physical appearance, raising concerns over his welfare.

During the last hearing on May 7, the President of the Buea High Court rejected the habeas corpus plea filed for the journalist on the basis that it constituted a “wrongful quotation of law”.

Reports have it that since his arrest, his whereabouts has remained unknown to his lawyers, family members, friends and colleagues.

The Cameroon Association of English-speaking Journalists, CAMASEJ has for some weeks now launched an online campaign, demanding justice for their colleague detained incommunicado since his arrest in August 2019.