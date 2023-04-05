Cameroon : New Infrastructures For Youth’s Empowerment

It is the outcome of an initiative that has just been launched in the North region by the Minister in charge of youth affairs, Mounouna Foutsou.

Pitoa’s population sees its city changing. This is through infrastructural development. And for this, they can be grateful to the Minister of Youth affairs and Civic Education, Mounnouna Foutsou.

The minister has just laid the foundation stone of the construction site of the CMPJ (Multifunctional Youth Promotion Centres) of Pitoa. This project, launched six years ago, aims to contribute in resolving the issue of mismatch training-employment. According to many analysts, this problem is one of the causes of unemployment and underemployment in Cameroon.

After kicking off the project, the minister launched phase 3 of the Socio-Economic Resilience of Youth Project, of which he is the president.