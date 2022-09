The inauguration of this base comes in a context where the government is scheming a new strategy against armed groups in the separatist regions of the North West and South West. After renewing the military command in the said ports regions, the President of the Republic has ordered the deployment of special forces, 200 men per region as reports SBBC.

This new camp, which includes dormitories, a gymnasium and independent water and electricity supply structures, is mainly intended for the logistical support of troops. With a command post in Wum, the new base will cover the departments of Menchum, Momo and Akwaya.

Moreover, after an operational pause, the army has been relentlessly tracking down separatist fighters for several months. These operations have led to the elimination of several militia leaders, including Field Marshall, one of the most feared of them. The soldiers are also on the trail of “General No Pity”, who has several attacks against the army to his credit. The latter has already escaped several operations against him and has lost many lieutenants.