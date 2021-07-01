Cameroon: New passport version production centre in Yaounde goes operational

The new biometric passport production system announced last month by the General Delegation for National Security is now official in Cameroon.

The National Center for the Production of Passports of the General Delegation for National Security opened its doors this Thursday July 1 at the Etoudi neighbourhood in Yaounde.

As early as 9am, Cameroonians had flooded the center to enrol for the new biometric passport to be delivered in 48hours.

Following the July 7 Presidential ordinance amending the 2021 finance law, the price of an ordinary passport officially moves from FCFA 75,000 to 110,000 to be paid via mobile money or credit card.

Enrollment is possible in all Emi immigration police stations as well as some 45 Diplomatic Missions of Cameroon.

The implementation of this new system is thanks to an agreement signed between the General Delegation for National Security and the INCM Augentic Consortium.