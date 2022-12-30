Cameroon : New President Elected At FECAHAND

At the end of the elections of the new executive office of the Cameroonian Football Federation, Abba Oumate took over as head of the body.

A new page opens for Cameroon’s handball. It will be written by Abba Oumate. He has just been elected president of the Cameroon’s Handball Federation.

The Director in charge of Human resources at Total Cameroon replaces Senator Raymond Mbita at this position. This is thanks to his large victory against Émile Essombe with 58 votes against 21.

The new president promises to bring a touch of modernism to this sport in Cameroon, “it is a new era for Cameroon’s handball. Our federation is currently experiencing several problems. Our role is to reframe things. Our project relays on the training sector, sponsorship, and the company handball relationship. By the grace of God, we believe we can achieve these goals,” explained Abba Oumate.