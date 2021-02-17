Cameroon: New radars acquired to check road safety in West Region

Two new radars and other equipments have been acquired by the Ministry of Transport to reinforce road safety in the West Region.

These are two latest generation semi-portable radars, eight complete breathalyser kits and two toxicotests were received in Bafoussam on Monday, February 15 by the West Regional Delegate of Transport, Moussa Mfendoum.

Expressing gratitude for the equipment, the Regional Delegate said they will speed up the training of road safety agents in order to hit the roads and ensure the strict respect of road safety and preventive measures.

The equipment come just days after the Minister of Transport, Jean Ernest Massena Ngalle Bibehe announced the beefing up of road safety measures in the West Region.

He made the announcement on January 31 during a visit to the West Region following the accident in Santchou, that claimed the lives of at least 55 persons. After visiting some of the survivors at the hospital and meeting with local administrative officials, the Minister of Transport announced road safety equipments will be acquired to significantly strengthen the operational capacity of prevention and road safety activities in the region.