Cameroon: New road accident kills three on Yaounde-Douala Highway

Published on 15.10.2019 at 15h15 by journalduCameroun

Some three other persons have died following a second road accident that reportedly happened on the Douala-Yaounde Highway early this Tuesday October 15, 2019.

According to reports, the accident occurred in Bomnyebel, a locality located some 120 kilometres along the Yaounde- Douala Highway.

It happened when a lorry and a private car entered into a violent collusion, leaving the three passengers on board the private car all dead.

This other accident comes some hours after a first one occurred on the National road N° 3 late yesterday night, leaving one dead.

According to reports, for the past two months, fatal accidents have been recurrent on the Douala- Yaounde Highway.