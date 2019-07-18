Cameroon: New schools to be created in University of Yaounde II

At least four schools will be created in the University of Yaounde II Soa for the 2019/2020 academic year.

This is one of the substance discussed at a session of the council of the University of Yaounde II Soa that held today on campus, chaired by the rector of the state institution, Prof Adolphe Minkoa She.

Speaking at the meeting, Prof Adolphe Minkoa She hinted the need to revamp the nature of the trainings offered to Yaounde II students, as such the creation of new schools.

“For the time being, the University Yde II has only 5 facultis and schools. We want to add at least four, two coming from the actual Faculty of management and economics and two others from the Faculty of Law and political sciences” He hinted.

Other measure issues on the agenda of the day were the current recruitment of 100 lecturers, the revamping of the PHD data and the issue of diploma to all graduate.