Cameroon: New SG at Ministry of SMEs, Social Economy, Handicrafts installed

The newly appointed Secretary General at the Ministry of Small and Medium size Enterprises, Social Economy ad Handicrafts, Tchana Joseph has been installed into his functions with the challenge to promote the private sector.

He was installed by the Minister of SMEs, Social Economy and Handicrafts, Achille Bassilekin III in a ceremony that took place Wednesday July 8 in one of the conference halls of the Ministry.

While commissioning him, Minister Achille Bassilekin outlined what is expected of the new Secretary General, including the mentorship of SMEs, actors in the social economy and handicraft sector.

He challenged him to uphold ethical and professional values of the Cameroonian public administration in general and that of the Ministry of SMEs, Social Economy and Handicrafts in particular.

Minister Bassilekin enjoined him to fight against corruption, the dissimulation of administrative documents and any other vital information, deviant behaviours, hierarchical insubordination, to name but these ones as he go about his duties.

The new Secretary General is no new comer to the land, fifty-one-year old Joseph Tchana has been working at the Ministry of SMEs, Social Economy and Handicraft for the past fifteen years where he successively occupied positions from 2006 to date.

Before his appointment as Secretary General by Presidential decree on June 30, Joseph Tchana was technical adviser to the Director General of the promotion agency of SMEs and the Focal Point of the TRANSFAGRI Programme.

He replaces Chantal Marthe Mbajon, appointed in 2015.

Joseph Tchana is a holder of a Master’s degree in entrepreneurship obtained at the Institute of La Francophonie for entrepreneurship in l’Ile Maurice, a D.E.S.S in creation of enterprises and management of innovative projects obtained at Universite MONTESQUIEU in Bordeaux, France.

He equally studied international environmental law at Université de Limoges in France where he obtained a 3rd cycle University diploma.

Born on February 12, 1969 in Bagangte, Nde Division in the West region of Cameroon, Joseph Tchana is married and father of three.