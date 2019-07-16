Cameroon: New Turkish Ambassador assumes functions

H.E Ayse Sarac has officially assumed her functions as the new head of the Turkish diplomatic mission to Cameroon in replacement of H.E Husnu Murat Ulku.

The new Turkish Ambassador to Cameroon presented her letters of credence to the president of the Republic Paul Biya during an audience granted her yesterday at the Unity Palace.

According to reports, a red carpet reception accompanied by military honours from a special contingent of the Presidential Guard was accorded to her.

After a moment of exchange with President Biya, H.E Ayse Sarac left the Unity palace with all the attributes as Turkish Ambassador, extra ordinary and plenipotentiary to Cameroon.

The Ambassador reported to have a good mastery of South-South cooperation replaces H.E Husnu Murat Ulku.

Both countries have over the years observed good bilateral relations with several cooperation agreements arrived at in areas like security, health infrastructure and education amongst others.