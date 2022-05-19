Cameroon-New Twists: Ni John Fru Ndi Lifts SDF Boycott Of 20th May

The president of the Social democratic front (Sdf) in a press release authorizes the militants of his party to take part in the parade of the 50th celebration of national unity.

Invited to take part in the preparations for the May 20 parade by the administrative authorities, then authorise to march under conditions, the Social Democratic Front initially declined the proposal.

“The SDF Center will not take part in the 2022 Parade.”All the comrades of the Littoral region are called upon not to participate in the parade on May 20, until a resolution of the NEC (National Executive Committee, Editor’s note) registers a contrary step”, decided respectively the presidents regional SDF for the Center and the littoral region.

They explained their position by saying “the SDF Center had undertaken not to march again in case, this crisis (anglophone crisis) which destroys the country in general and our party in particular persists”. Added to this, are the conditions set to participate in the parade in 2022,

“the obligation to praise the glory of M Biya and to wear only his effigies and photos. The ban on wearing the insignia of the SDF and its leader, “explains the regional president of the Center.

Following these commitments to boycott the parade, the national president of the party, John Fru Ndi has just whistled the end of the game.

“Following the persistent calls from the various party structures expressing a firm desire to participate in the upcoming May 20 celebrations as well as our position to work tirelessly for a better Cameroon, I hereby inform all party structures to take part on the 20th May,” says the national founding president of the SDF.