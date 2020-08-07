› Politics

Cameroon: New UNHCR Representative presents credentials

Published on 07.08.2020 at 16h36 by journalduCameroun

Olivier Beer, New UNHCR Representative in Cameroon (c) copyright

The Minister of External Relations, Lejeune Mbella Mbella Thursday August 6 granted an audience to Olivier Guillaume Beer, newly appointed representative of the United Nation’s High Commissioner for Refugees in Cameroon UNHCR during which the latter presented his letters of introduction.

The Belgian diplomat presented his letters of introduction to the Government of Cameroon Thursday August 6, 2020.

Olivier Beer is coming straight from the Democratic Republic of Congo where he served as Deputy UNHCR representative since 2016.

He has a long career working for the refugee cause in African countries dating back from 2001.

His first stop was in Nairobi, Kenya where he spent four years, from 2001 to 2004.

After Nairobi, he moved on to Conakry and Nzerekore in Guinea from 2004 to 2007. From there, he spent one year in Algeria where he served as Senior Administrator in charge of protection at the UNHCR fir Alger.

After the Algerian experience, Olivier Beer went to Cape Town, South Africa. From 2014 to 2016, he served in the capacity of Deputy UNHCR Representative, from where he was transferred to DR Congo and now to Cameroon.

The Belgian diplomat replaces Lazare Etien Kouassi who served in the capacities of Representative of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees in Cameroon since 2015.

 

