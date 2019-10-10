Cameroon: New violence rock Sangmelima

New violence have been observed in the town of Sangmelima in the Dja and Lobo Division, South region of Cameroon this morning after the uproar that created panic yesterday following the killing of a bike rider.

According to sources, there was an uneasy calm this morning in Sangmelima, capital city of the Dja and Lobo Division of Cameroon’s South region as fights were recorded, with some reported to have set fire on many businesses.

Forces of law and order are reported to be patrolling in the area to ensure havoc is limited as much as possible.

Yesterday in Sangmelima, groups of vandals attacked shops and looted goods, creating general panic that led to the close down of institutions in the area.

This uneasy situation was caused by the assault and killing of a bike rider in Sangmelima. Sources reported that a group of young men identified as colleagues to the bike rider stormed the police station where the suspected aggressor was detained, demanding for mob justice.

Deployed on the field in their numbers, security elements tried to restore order until this morning when it degenerated once more.