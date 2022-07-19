Cameroon: New War Equipment to Maintain Peace

This is a gift from the African Union to the Joint Multinational Force in the fight against terrorism.

The war on terrorism is intensifying. And the means to eradicate the scourge are of great use. This is undoubtedly the idea that motivated the African Union last Saturday, July 16, 2022, to assist the Joint Multinational Force Sector No. 1 based in Mora in terms of war material,

“This gesture by the African Union is a demonstration of its appreciation of Sector 1’s efforts in the fight against terrorism,” said General Abdoul Khalifa Ibrahim, commander of the Joint Multinational Force.

This donation from the African Union includes armored infantry fighting vehicles, personnel carriers, armored ambulances, a minibus, mine and improvised explosive device detection equipment, generators, and hardware. The donations were received by Bouba Dobekreo, outgoing commander of sector n°1 of the FMM,

“This war material is important to support. It will contribute considerably to the continuation of the fight against terrorism and Sector No. 1 will make good use of it,” informed the commander.

This new equipment will help in strengthening the efficiency of the army in the process of securing people and property.