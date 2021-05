The Director General of the National Ports Authority, Dr Louis Eboupeke and his Deputy, Pamela Ayuk Eta have been commissioned into their functions.

This was during a ceremony that took place this Friday May 21 and was presided at by the Minister of Transports, Jean Ernest Massena Ngalle Bibehe.

They will take over from where late Josue Youmba, former Director General of the Institution who died on April 28 left.

Both officials were appointed last May 12 by two separate Presidential decrees.