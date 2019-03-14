Cameroon: Newly appointed Senior military officials installed

Appointed on the 5th of March by Presidential degree, some 15 Senior military officials have been installed into their functions Tuesday March 12 during a ceremony chaired by the Minister Delegate at the Presidency in charge of Defence, Joseph Beti Assomo.

While commissioning them into their functions, Joseph Beti Assomo reminded the context of their appointment ; strengthening of sub-regional military cooperation, combat the Boko Haram terrorist group, the hightening of sessionist tensions and violence in the North West and South West regions to name but these.

According to Defence Minister Joseph Beti Assomo, the newly appointed military officials have to look for ways to solve these issues, as such he challenged them to be dynamic, efficient and loyal to the Institutions of the Republic.

He particularly cautioned some three Senior military officials, colonel Guy Beyegue, colonel Sipa Didier Dongmo and capitain Cyrille Serge Atonfack appointed at some delicate posts of responsibilities to make use of professionalism in the exercise of their duties.