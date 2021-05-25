› Life

Cameroon: Newly constructed low-cost housing in Douala get proprietors

Published on 25.05.2021 at 17h38 by journal du Cameroun

The Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Celestine Ketcha Courtes has handed over keys to newly constructed low-cost houses in Mbanga Bakoko, Douala to the first set of occupants.

 

This was during a colorful ceremony that took place this Tuesday May 25 at the Mbanga Bakoko site in Douala.

According to a release signed ahead of today’s handing over ceremony, Minister Celestine Ketcha Courtes says the same exercise will take place tomorrow Wednesday May 26 at the Olembe site in Yaounde.

This exercise goes in line with resolutions of the session of the steering commission of the Government programme for the construction of 10,000 housing units and 50,000 building plots which took place on May 10, 2021 in Yaounde.

To this effect, a partnership agreement was signed between the Government and the Credit Foncier du Cameroun for the latter to cover the loans so as to speed up the handing over of keys to the buyers.

 

