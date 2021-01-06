Cameroon: Newly installed Mfoundi SDO challenged to ensure Yaounde’s readiness ahead of CHAN

Emmanuel Mariel Djikdent, recently appointed Senior Divisional Officer, SDO for Mfoundi has been commissioned into his functions.

He was installed Wednesday January 6 in a ceremony chaired by the Governor of the Centre region, Naseri Paul Bea at the courtyard of the Yaounde City Council.

Commissioning the civil administrator into his new functions, Governor Naseri Paul Bea challenged him to make sure Yaounde citizens respect COVID-19 barrier measures ahead of the 2021 African Nations Football Championship, CHAN which kicks off in January 16 in Cameroon with the nation’s capital expected to host some matches.

The Governor equally urged his collaborator to make sure the city is clean enough to welcome other participating countries among other recommendations.

Emmnauel Mariel Djikdent was appointed last December 18 by Presidential decree in replacement of late Jean Claude Tsila.

Before his appointment, the 47-year-old served as Senior Divisional Officer for Mefou and Afamba, Centre region.