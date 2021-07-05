Cameroon: Newspaper publishers urged to respect law on deposit of copies

Publishers and distributors of national and foreign newspapers in Cameroon have been called upon to comply with the December 19, 1990 law on the freedom of social communication related to the deposit of copies to competent authorities.

In a release signed on July 3, the Minister of Communication, Rene Emmanuel Sadi expresses concerns with the laxity toward the application of the law in Cameroon and warns contraveners whom he says are liable to penalties provided by the regulations in force.

He comes back on the law, article 16 of which stipulates that each newspaper publisher shall depending on where the headquarters of the media outlet is located be required to deposit two signed copies of newspapers at the central or external services of the Ministry in charge of Information not later than 2hours after publication.

Article 23 on its part still related to the deposit of copies this time around by the foreign press states that each foreign media outlet shall be required to deposit two copies of newspapers at the Ministries in charge of External relations, Territorial Administration, Information and Justice at least 24hours before its distribution and making it available to the public.

Consequently, the Communication boss informs all publishers and distributors of newspapers that the said deposit should be made at the Central service of the Ministry of Communication, notably at the department of private media development and advertising where a register is made available for that purpose and its regional and divisional services where a receipt attesting the deposit of the newspapers will be issued.