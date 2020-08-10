Cameroon: Nfon Mukete presents successor to Meme administration

The new Paramount Ruler of the Bafaws, Nfon Ekoko Mukete IV has been presented to administrative authorities in Meme Division, South West Region of Cameroon.

He was presented on August 4 following consultative talks with family heads and the Bafaw chiefs which then cleared the way for Nfon Ekoko Mukete IV to meet with local administrators led by Ntou Ndong Chamberlain, Senior Divisional Officer of Meme.

The SDO of Meme praised Nfon Victor Mukete for what he described as a wise decision in choosing his successor while still alive.

He called on the new ruler to walk in his father’s footsteps,work closely with administrative authorities and the forces of Law and Order. He also tasked the new ruler to collaborate with the local administration in the fight to put an end to ghost towns in Kumba.

The presentation ceremony was also attended by the Divisional Officers of Kumba I, II,III,the City Mayor,Mayors of Kumba I,II and III Sub-Divisional councils,Chiefs,quarter heads,and a cross section of the Bafaws and Kumba.