Over 2700 pupils in Tabenken and Binka, Donga Mantung Division in the North West Region have received school uniforms and didactic materials to help them resume with the second term.

The materials worth FCFA 23 million were donated by Shey Jones Yembe, an elite of the division who says the objective is to encourage the children who have defeated fear since the start of the academic year to go to school.

The uniforms were handed over to the head teacher of Government Primary School Tabenken by another elite of the division, Ngala Gerald who had earlier donated over 2000 books and pens on November 25, 2019 to help encourage pupils to go to school in these localities.

Before resuming classes for the second term on Monday, the pupils were gathered at the assembly ground where each received the items.

The Head teacher of the Government Primary School Tabenken,Saitama Martina welcome the gesture from the elite as she said it will go a long way to help the pupils who have been going to school in assorted dreses while some even lacked basic items like books and pens.

In songs, poems and rhymes, the pupils expressed their gratitude for the opportunity given them to once more see the four walls of the class rooms and hoped all their friends in the neighbouring villages can also return to school.

It should be recalled that Donga Mantung Division has the highest school going rate in the North West Region since the situation in the region sprung up as parents have successfully beat fear to send their children to school.