Cameroon: Ngaoundéré Roadway Work Evolution

The initiative is in regard to the development agenda of inclusive and resilient cities. A project led by Minister Ketcha Courtes in charge of Urban development.

The city of Ngaoundéré in the Adamaoua region will soon be displayed in its finest attire. This will go through a development of the city starting at the level of the road network.

As part of the inclusive and resilient cities development program, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development intends to pave seven sections of road in Ngaoundéré. Work that left to last 15 months. These sections are those of the Carrefour Station Banana-Carrefour Djalingo; Carrefour Djalingo-Carrefour Djalingo-carrefour Gada 1; Carrefour national intersection market N°1; Carrefour market-carrefour Modibo and Carrefour Modibo-carrefour town hall.

And these roads will cover two districts two districts (Gada mabanga and Djalingo) have a linear of 6.3 km.

This work, which will be carried out by the China State Construction Engineering company, is will cost CFA F 3.7 billion.

To ensure that things are running smoothly, the Minister Ketcha Courtes in charge of urban development, went to the site in Ngaoundéré to assess the quality of the work carried out.

But also, to give orientations with a view of improving the rate of execution of the services to see them completed within the contractual period.

The road will be 2×1 lanes with a wearing course which is made of 5cm thick bituminous concrete, a 7m carriageway with a 1.50m sidewalk. Just beside, is the building of public lighting.