Cameroon – Ngaoundéré : Students Threaten to Boycott University Games

The students of the University of Ngaoundéré, in the Adamaoua region, are threatening to boycott the university games come April.

They claim that : the “illegal” increase in the cost of taxis between the urban centre and the university campus of Dang, which hosts a student population estimated at 30,000 people, of which more than 20,000 live in town, according to student delegates. The taxi fare has increased from 300 to 400 CFA francs. The taxi drivers justify this increase by the increase in the price of fuel at the pump and the car tax sticker.

On Friday, students demonstrated in front of the main entrance of the university to denounce this increase, reports the national radio. Through this rally, they demanded that the public authorities take measures to improve their study and living conditions, as their grievances have not found a favourable response from academic officials, they say. “We have given the sub-prefect one week to ensure that we have at least two buses for students. If not, we will start the second phase of our movement: that of dead campus until the end of the school year,” said the spokesman of the striking students, in comments reported by the private daily Le Jour.

According to the newspaper, this demonstration took place in the absence of the rector, Uphie Chinje Melo, who left to celebrate the 38th anniversary of the CPDM (ruling party) in the North West region. The University of Ngaoundéré is organizing the university games from April 29 to May 6.