Cameroon: Three soldiers charged with murder over Ngarbuh massacre

Three Cameroonian soldiers have been indicted for the murder of at least ten civilians including children and women last February 13 in Ngarbuh, a locality in the Donga Mantung Division of the North West region of the country.

three soldiers are currently been detained at the Yaounde Military prison for their involvement in the Ngarbuh massacre, Commander Cyril Atonfack, Communication officer at Cameroon’s Ministry of Defence told French media AFP.

They have been indicted for violation of instructions, destruction of properties in a group as well as arson and killing of at least ten civilians including children and women last February 13 in Ngarbuh, Donga Mantung Division of the North West region of Cameroon, rocked by the Anglophone crisis.

Reports say they were charged during a preliminary inquiry in Yaounde which follows the publication of the findings of the massacre by the enquiry Commission set up by the Head of State some two months ago.

The findings indict Cameroonian soldiers for the killing of civilians and the burning down of houses in Ngarbuh, a position the Government was completely against at the time when the incident occurred.