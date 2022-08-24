Cameroon-Ngonnso : Fon of Nso to Create Cultural Salon

The announcement was made in a recent press release signed by Fon Sehn Mbingolo I. The Fon also spoke about the creation of a committee for the restitution of Ngonnso.

The press release specified that the newly created committee headed by Pr. Verkijika Fanso and assisted by Dr. Tardze Adamou who shall coordinate the construction of the Nso palace museum to host Ngonnso when it eventually returns to Cameroon from Germany. The committee shall also establish other institutions for the conservation of cultural properties and training of technical staff to take care of the institutions.

The GP newspaper quotes the Fon’s official letter as ” His majesty Fon Sehm Mbingolo I is graciously pleased to proclaim that after several weeks of consultative talks, he has put together a team to lead the process for the restitution of Ngonnso”

Moreover, as negotiations continue, they are not in any way ending the relationship between Nso and Germany, because they are practicing fairness, impartiality, and good faith, as the process continues with the assistance of the government. The press release stipulates that the committee put in place shall meet once a month and report to the president of Nso Cultural and Development Association, NSODA, for immediate transition to the Fon. The term of office shall be terminated immediately after the restitution of the Ngonnso.

Ngonnso is a traditional statue of the Nso people. It was stolen from their Palace in the early 1900’s by the Germans and ferried to a museum in Germany where it spent over a century. The Nso people launched since 2018 a campaign to ‘ bring back Ngonnso’ which was headed by Njobati Sylbvie; reports the Guardian Post newspaper. This campaign was only fruitful on June 27th 2022, as Germany announced the return of the Ngonnso.