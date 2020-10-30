Politics › Political parties

Published on 31.10.2020 at 00h28 by JournalduCameroun

The Chairman of the Social Democratic Front, Ni John Fru Ndi is expected to return to Cameroon today after spending close to a year in the United States of America where he has been receiving treatment.

The Chairman of the Social Democratic Front was expected to return to Cameroon earlier but was held back by the closure of borders due to the outbreak of the COVID-19.

In his absence, the SDF has lost several key figures in the persons of Honourable Joseph Mbah Ndam, Barrister Francis Sama, Barrister Manga Mussole and Mayor Balick Awah.

The SDF is scheduled to hold an ecumenical service at John Fru Ndi’s Nkolfoulou residence in Yaounde on Sunday, November 1 in memory of these fallen members.

