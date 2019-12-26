Cameroon: Nicolas Nkoulou urged to end int’l ‘retirement’

The Minister of Sports and Physical Education Professor Narcisse Mouelle Kombi has urged defender Nicolas Nkoulou to end his two-year break from international duty and return to the national team.

Professor Narcisse Mouelle Kombi told the defender on Tuesday while receiving him in audience in Yaounde.

“I received in audience Nicolas Nkoulou and during our discussions, the talented footballer reiterated his love for country. I also reminded him of my wish to oncemore see him defend the national colours,” Professor Narcisse Mouelle Kombi said after the meeting.

The Torino defender has not played for the Indomitable Lions since the 2017 Africa Cup of Nationa triumph in Gabon.

At the time, the defender said he was taking a break to return stronger to the team but he has since not shown any intention to make a u-turn.