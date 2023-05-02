Cameroon – Nigeria Economic Fair to Host 12 Countries

Promoters of the 2nd edition of the Nigeria-Cameroon Economy Trade Exhibition are expecting over 1,200 participants , 150 investors ,6000 visitors and 350 exhibitors from atleast 12 countries .

This economic fair will be held next November in Yaoundé. “Our objective is to create partnerships between the economic actors of both countries. We also intend to fight against smuggling around the border between the two countries,” justifies Marcel Tchuisseu, promoter of Nicamex, quoted by the newspaper Mutations.

Naseri Paul Bea, the governor of the Central Region, who chaired the preparatory meeting for Nicamex on 19 April, believes that “many people are still unaware of the opportunities we have with Nigeria through trading and exchanges. Nicamex is an opportunity for Cameroonians to explore other openings as well.

Cameroon shares a border of almost 2,000 km with Nigeria. The border through which most of the trade between the two countries takes place. However, trade has been plagued by smuggling, but also by the war in the North-West and South-West regions and the war against Boko Haram in the Far-North region.

According to data from Cameroonian officials, between 2015 and 2019, the value of trade between Cameroon and Nigeria declined.