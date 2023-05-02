› Business

Happening now

Cameroon – Nigeria Economic Fair to Host 12 Countries

Published on 02.05.2023 at 11h17 by JDC

NICAMEX 2023

Promoters of the 2nd edition of the Nigeria-Cameroon Economy Trade Exhibition are expecting over 1,200 participants , 150 investors ,6000 visitors and 350 exhibitors from atleast 12 countries .

This economic fair will be held next November in Yaoundé. “Our objective is to create partnerships between the economic actors of both countries. We also intend to fight against smuggling around the border between the two countries,” justifies Marcel Tchuisseu, promoter of Nicamex, quoted by the newspaper Mutations.

Naseri Paul Bea, the governor of the Central Region, who chaired the preparatory meeting for Nicamex on 19 April, believes that “many people are still unaware of the opportunities we have with Nigeria through trading and exchanges. Nicamex is an opportunity for Cameroonians to explore other openings as well.

Cameroon shares a border of almost 2,000 km with Nigeria. The border through which most of the trade between the two countries takes place. However, trade has been plagued by smuggling, but also by the war in the North-West and South-West regions and the war against Boko Haram in the Far-North region.
According to data from Cameroonian officials, between 2015 and 2019, the value of trade between Cameroon and Nigeria declined.

Tags :



DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
sanaga beach Published on 07.02.2023

Sanaga Beach -Nkoteng

A reserved area embedded by a natural breeze. Lacoted in Nkoteng, Sanaga beach presents a number of extracurricular activities for its guest , away from…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top