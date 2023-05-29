Cameroon-Nigeria : Prime Minister Takes Part In Ahmed Bola Tinubu Swearing In Ceremony

PM Joseph Dion Ngute is the representative of Head of State Paul Biya at the swearing-in ceremony of the newly elected President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria Ahmed Bola Tinubu.

Prime Minister Joseph Dion Ngute settled on Nigerian soil last Sunday May, 28 2023. Cameroon’s Prime Minister is taking part this Monday in the swearing-in ceremony of Nigeria‘s new Head of State, Ahmed Bola Tinubu.

The head of government landed at Abuja’s Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, named after Nigeria’s first president, Benjamin Nnamdi Azikiwe, at midday. He was welcomed by leading figures from both countries, including Cameroon’s high commissioner in Abuja, Ibrahima Salaheddine Abbas.

President Paul Biya’s envoy, invited by neighbouring country Nigeria, will be alongside other heads of state or government. This Monday, they will witness the installation of the head of Africa’s leading economic power, whose citizens have chosen Bola Ahmed Tinubu as their leader. Muhammadu Buhari’s successor was elected during the presidential election held in February 2023.

The West African country shares a 1,600 km border with Cameroon. Each of these two neighbouring states welcomes and accommodates the citizens of the other. At least 5 million Nigerians live in Cameroon, and 2 million Cameroonians in Nigeria. The two states have also been engaged in the fight against Boko Haram for several years. But these relations, which have lasted since the two countries gained independence, are sometimes fraught with tensions, such as the border dispute over the Bakassi peninsula.