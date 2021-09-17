Trade between Cameroon and Nigeria is set to get a huge boost following the completion of construction works of the Cross River Bridge.

The Minister of Public Works, Emmanuel Nganou Djoumessi was at the construction site in Ekok, on Thursday, September 16 to evaluate the completed works on the 408-metre long bridge as well as the access ways.

On the site, the Minister followed a pictorial presentation of the different stages of the realization of the project that was launched in 2017. He then visited the bridge and its access ways before an open discussion with the local community leaders in Ekok.

“The Bridge over the Cross River has come to normalize and bring closer two brotherly nations, Nigeria and Cameroon, in the wake of the Greentree agreements which established the need for these two countries to coexist harmoniously. We will have to make the most of it by producing better because a large market is now opening up to us”, Minister Emmanuel Nganou Djoumessi said shortly before his departure from Ekok.

On behalf of the population, the Mayor of the Eyumojock Council, HRH Ntufam Ita Ayamba Jacques expressed his gratitude to the Head of State, Paul Biya for this gigantic project which he said will first benefit the local community and boost their economy as well as that of the entire nation.

The construction of the bridge fulfils the promise made by the Heads of State of Nigeria and Cameroon to ease and boost trade between the two countries.

The project that cost slightly above FCFA 21 billion in jointly funded by the two countries with the support of the African Development Bank, the European Union and falls in line with the implementation of the Transport Facilitation Program on the Bamenda-Mamfé-Abakaliki-Enugu corridor.

The project has two other components including the tarring of the Bamenda-Mamfé-Ekok sections (198 km) and a regional component concerning the construction and equipping of a Unique Border Control Post in Mfum, the works of which have also been completed.