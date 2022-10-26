Cameroon-Nigeria : Trade Bridge to be Inaugurated on November 3rd 2022

Emmanuel Nganou Djoumessi, presided over a preparatory meeting for the inauguration of the Cross River bridge in the presence of the Governor of the South West Region, the DO of Manyu and other representatives of ministerial institutions.

The inauguration of this bridge comes almost a year after its construction which lasted four years will take place on November 3. The 408m long bridge links Cameroon to Nigeria by crossing the Coss-River river located in the commune of Eyumodjok, Manyu department (South West).

Financed at more than 21 billion CFA francs by Cameroon, Nigeria, with the assistance of the African Development Bank and the European Union, the bridge over the Cross River is part, according to Mintp, of the transport facilitation programme on the Bamenda-Mamfe-Abakaliki-Enugu corridor, which integrates the Lagos-Mombassa trans-African. This bridge will undoubtedly help to improve the trade figures between the two countries.

The project yields as plan a regional component concerning the construction and equipping of a Unique Border Control Post in Mfum, the works of which have also been completed.

In 2021, upon completion of the bridge, the Minister of Public Works Emannuel Nganou Djoumesi said

”The Bridge over the Cross River has come to normalize and bring closer two brotherly nations, Nigeria and Cameroon, in the wake of the Green tree agreements which established the need for these two countries to coexist harmoniously. We will have to make the most of it by producing better because a large market is now opening up to us” An assertion which has finally come to pass as the road becomes operational.