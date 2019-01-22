Cameroon: Nigerian court adjourns case against Ambazonia leaders to Jan. 28

The Federal High Court in Abuja, Nigeria has adjournd the case between the ten Ambazonia leaders and the Nigerian government to January 28.

The case was supposed to be opened yesterday but was postponed following the absence of the sitting judge Ijeoma Ojukwu, the defense counsel said.

The case was adjourned to the disappointment of family members who had come from the various states in Nigeria to follow the hearing.

Other teachers’ trade unions in Nigeria where the leaders were members were also present in court and have promised to mobilise for the next hearing.

Lawyers of the detained Ambazonia leaders seized the court to order their return to Nigeria where they were arrested a year ago and extradited to Cameroon

The lawyers say their clients are not Cameroonians and should be returned to Nigeria, their place of residence where their matter can be heard in a civil court.

Lead counsels Barristers Fru John Nsoh and Ndong Christopher are in Nigeria where they joined their Nigerian counterparts Femi Falana and Abdul Oroh to plead their case.

While in Nigeria, they will equally be seeking to prepare documentation to prove the detained leaders have refugee status when they arrested in Nigeria.

The detained leaders had rejected the Cameroonian nationality at the Yaoundé military tribunal during the last hearing forcing the court to adjourn the case to February 7 when they are expected to show prove of their status.